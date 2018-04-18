Country music singer Jessica Lynn to perform national anthem for “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 6

Jessica Lynn, a singer/songwriter from New York, who has shared the stage and toured the world with some of country music’s elite performers, will sing the national anthem prior to the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on Sunday, May 6.

Lynn, who has been seen by millions in her two full-length PBS concert specials, and several nationwide and international tours, recently had her latest single “Crazy Idea,” reach the top 50 on U.S. country radio charts, and rise to the No. 4 most streamed release on the Play MPE Chart.

Lynn, a Pace University graduate with a Master’s degree in special education, has shared the stage with country music icons such as Clint Black, Montgomery Gentry, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban, toured with Jo Dee Messina, and opened for country music legend Loretta Lynn.

In 2017, Lynn toured Europe and the United Kingdom in support of her latest album “Look At Me That Way,” which included opening for iconic rockers ZZ Top.

The “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” is the 11th race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4 and the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5.

For tickets or more information, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR