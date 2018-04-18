Macon Speedway Live Broadcasts Resume At 2018 Season Opener Saturday

During the latter stages of the 2017 season, Macon Speedway started broadcasting its races live via an online pay-per-view, for those who couldn’t make it to the track. Officials are happy to announce that the PPV broadcasts are again returning for the 2018 season, starting with the season opener on Saturday, April 21.



The 1/5-mile, high banked, dirt oval, located in Central Illinois, plays host to numerous special events as well as weekly racing every Saturday night. If you’ve never been to Macon, you really can’t understand the excitement that is put out week-after-week by the many different types of cars that compete. Each and every week, race fans all over the world will have the opportunity to watch the excitement live from their living room, with “Macon Speedway Live”.



“Macon Speedway Live” will be a live pay-per-view for the approximate cost of a ticket to the races. This Saturday’s event features six divisions including the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds, UMP B-Mods, UMP Big Ten Street Stocks, UMP Hornets, and UMP Sportsman. All six divisions will be live from start to finish on the PPV broadcast for just $15.



The broadcast stream will start approximately 15 minutes before the green flag drops on the night’s festivities and will end after the last checkered flag falls. As an added bonus, the night’s live action goes quickly into an on-demand section which will give those who purchased the live broadcast access to watch again and again. It will also give those at the track a chance to purchase the on-demand footage for just $10, which is identical to the cost of a DVD the track videographer sells.



Veteran track videographer, Chuck “MuddBoss” Flynn will capture all of the live action with the night’s track announcers, Larry Limbach, in his 45th season, and Brett Zerfowski, who is in his 15th season, announcing the action.



While the pay-per-view will be a great option, watching the races live and in person is by far the best option out there. The pay-per-view can be purchased by clicking on the “Macon Speedway LIVE” icon at www.maconracing.com.



In addition to the six division race program, CEFCU Kid’s Club is on tap featuring the new t-shirts, a pre-race on-track autograph session, and spectator drags at intermission.



Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:15. Grandstand admission will be $12, while kids 11 and under are free. The pay-per-view will go live at 6:45 and can be purchased for $15 at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/maconspeedway/.



Macon Speedway PR