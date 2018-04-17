Richmond Raceway Announces Fan-Focused Pre-Race Ceremonies for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announces fan-focused pre-race ceremonies to honor Service Members of the Military prior to the green flag for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Pre-race is one of the most memorable moments of the Toyota Spring Race Weekend with the roar of the flyover, a special rendition of the National Anthem, and Toyota owners commanding drivers to start their engines.

“Pre-race ceremonies is one of my favorite parts of race weekend as it is a moment to unite with our loyal fans to honor our country as we prepare for the green flag,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “At Richmond Raceway, we always strive to have a very patriotic theme to our pre-race ceremonies to salute our nation and the ones who strive to protect. I look forward to this April’s edition of pre-race ceremonies with Toyota owners as they get the race started.”

The TOYOTA OWNERS 400 pre-race will be highlighted by a military flyover from the Gunslingers of Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 105. The squadron based out of Naval Air Station Oceana will pilot F/A-18E Super Hornets across the sky. The FasTrax skydiving team will parachute into the track carrying the American Flag and, for the first time, a “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” Virginia Tourism Corporation flag.

The flyover will be paired with a National Anthem performance by platinum-recording artist Elliott Yamin. The Richmond native and American Idol’s Season 5 top three finalist will honor our country while the flyover roars overhead. 15-year-old Sophia Nadder from Midlothian, Va., will return to perform God Bless America. Nadder has been a constant on the Pre-Race Stage at Richmond since 2013.

Additional elements of pre-race ceremonies for Saturday’s TOYOTA OWNERS 400 include the Pledge of Allegiance by Cub Scout Pack 521 and Boy Scout Troop 521 from Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va., the Color Guard will be presented by members of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police, and the invocation by Fort Lee Installation Senior Chaplain Colonel Terry Romine.

On Friday, April 20, fans will hear the Henrico Fire Choir perform the National Anthem during pre-race ceremonies for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash4Cash race. The Fort Lee Color Guard will present our nation’s colors during the National Anthem. The invocation will be given by Chaplain for Sports Athletics for Virginia Union University, Pastor Joe Ellison, Jr.

Richmond Raceway PR