Pocono Raceway Announces 'Selfie Session' With Alex Bowman

Pocono Raceway will host a ‘Selfie Session’ with Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, on Saturday, June 2. Fans are invited to pre-register for this driver appearance, which replaces a traditional autograph session, and will be the first fan engagement event of its kind held at a track during a NASCAR race weekend.

For more information and to pre-register for the ‘Selfie Session’ with Alex Bowman, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/selfiesesh.

“The ‘Selfie Session’ with Alex Bowman will be welcomed addition to our Pocono 400 race weekend activities,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Over the last several years, we have seen more and more fans stopping drivers for selfies instead of autographs. We are excited to have the commitment from Alex, as we test this new at-track, fan-driven experience together.”

The ‘Selfie Session’ with Bowman will be open to the first 50 people to pre-register and will be held inside the Pocono Raceway Paddock area. Each pre-registered fan, along with up to three of their guests, will have the chance to take a group or solo selfie with Bowman. There is no cost for the session itself, but all pre-registered fans and their guests are required to have a Saturday Gate Admission Ticket and Pit/Paddock Pass due to the soon-to-be-announce event location. Each group will have the opportunity for one selfie and no autographs will be allowed, due to timing constraints.

The on-track events for Saturday, June 2 will include Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practices, NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying and the Pocono Green 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Saturday Grandstand tickets start at $25 and kids, ages 12 and under, are free. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-80-722-3929 or by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

Pocono Raceway will host seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018.

Pocono Raceway PR