No. 10 Smithfield Ford placed in Monster Monument at Victory Plaza

Delaware’s most famous landmark was made whole again on Tuesday as the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Fusion was placed in the right hand of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, during an event at Dover International Speedway.

About 150 NASCAR fans and media looked on as the team from First State Crane and Kent Construction lifted the No. 10 Smithfield Ford off the ground and secured it in the Monster Monument, the 46-foot statue that overlooks the fun and excitement during NASCAR events at Dover International Speedway.

Fans in attendance received Smithfield hats and coupons for their high-quality products. Smithfield is the presenting sponsor of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza.

“It’s good to see the Smithfield car back in the Monster Monument,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The precision that First State Crane and Kent Construction use to put it in place – it’s almost like watching a surgeon at work. This is really like a kickoff to our racing season, with a car back in the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield.”

Aric Almirola, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford, will be one of the top contenders in the upcoming “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6 at Dover International Speedway. The race is the centerpiece of the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend from May 4-6.

Almirola has two top-5 and three top-10 finishes in 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover and won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Monster Mile in 2010.

The May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4 and the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5.

The Monster Monument at Victory Plaza, presented by Smithfield, will also host a special event on Saturday, May 5 at 10:15 a.m., when a marquee plaque honoring Jeff Gordon is unveiled at the Monster Monument. Gordon will join Richard Petty, Bobby Allison and David Pearson as the only drivers with marquee plaques on the Monster Monument.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR