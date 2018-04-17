Save the “Moola” This Week and We’ll See You at Talladega Superspeedway, April 27-29!

Talladega Superspeedway fans looking to save some extra “moola” for the much-anticipated April 27-29 tripleheader motorsports weekend – featuring the GEICO 500, Sparks Energy 300 and General Tire 200 – need to purchase their tickets this week to receive up to $10 off race week cost (which begins next Monday, April 23 at 8 a.m. CDT).

The economical savings this week for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series allows adults to receive a grandstand ticket for as low as $60 (before next week’s $10 race week increase). Kids 12 and younger can currently gain admission to the grandstands for the GEICO 500 starting as low as $10.

Tickets for Saturday, April 28, which includes the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Fr8Auctions Qualifying for the GEICO 500, is FREE for kids 12 and younger, with adult grandstand seating starting at $45 and tower seats at $55 (before next week’s $5 race week increase).

For Friday's, April 27, General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, all seating is general admission and regular pricing is $20 (before next week’s $5 race week increase).

In addition to grandstand and tower seating, there are other areas to save money this week, including pit passes and infield admissions.

With the purchase of a Sunday GEICO 500 ticket, fans can also gain admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert featuring singer-songwriter Uncle Kracker, NASCAR favorite Tim Dugger and DJ Mark A.D.

To purchase tickets for Talladega Superspeedway’s April 27-29 race weekend, fans can call the ticket office at (855) 518-RACE or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR