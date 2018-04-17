Richmond Raceway Unveils Modernized Infield Name as the DC Solar FanGrounds

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and DC Solar announce a partnership on the naming rights to the modernized infield as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project. The new Richmond infield will be officially named the DC Solar FanGrounds.

When Richmond introduced the new Richmond Raceway brand identity last July, it was inspired by the organization’s Richmond International Raceway logo introduced in 1988 and designed by Sam Bass, who is a Hopewell, Va. native and Virginia Commonwealth University graduate.

For the DC Solar FanGrounds, the name was inspired by the Richmond Fairgrounds Raceway, which was the track’s name from 1969 to 1988. The State Fair of Virginia was also hosted on what was formerly known as Strawberry Hill at the Richmond Raceway Complex from 1946 to 2008. The DC Solar FanGrounds will bring new attractions and enhanced amenities to allow the most fans on the grounds of the modernized infield in Richmond history.

“With DC Solar, we are partnering to build a bright and green future for fans in the modernized infield,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are proud to unite with an organization that is focused on the betterment of the facilities and the sport for the fans. We look forward to working with DC Solar as we continue to complete Richmond Raceway Reimagined to cut the ribbon on the DC Solar FanGrounds this fall.”

DC Solar will also be named the Official Mobile Solar Provider of Richmond Raceway. Their flagship product, The Solar Eclipse, will be in-use at the Richmond Raceway Complex beginning with the Toyota Spring Race Weekend to improve green energy efforts throughout the facility.

Reimagined is a $30 million infield redevelopment project bringing new attractions and state of the art fan-based attractions to the DC Solar FanGrounds, allowing race fans to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best with new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages and a fan viewing walkway providing full immersion into the sport.

Additional new attractions in the DC Solar FanGrounds include multiple entertainment and social engagement areas, an expanded variety of concessions, and an all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations, along with activities before the race, with driver appearances, and other interactive programming.

The 80-person Victory Lane Club will be flanked by two new garage suites with a view into the Monster Energy Series garages. Reimagined will also provide partners with new fan engagement opportunities and innovative signage that is unprecedented in the market.

The DC Solar FanGrounds will debut over Richmond’s first NASCAR playoff weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on September 21-22. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history. One-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets are available for purchase online at richmondraceway.com, by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

Richmond Raceway PR