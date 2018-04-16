Toyota Spring Race Weekend Returns “Under the Lights” at Richmond Raceway

The Toyota Spring Race Week at Richmond Raceway (Richmond) has officially arrived. The spring action on the track returns “under the lights” for the ToyotaCare 250 Dash4Cash NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. Richmond has numerous fan-focused events including Track Takeover driven by AAA, Toyota PitPass and Toyota Owner’s Hub, the CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck in Turn 4, Richmond Raceway eSports Bonanza, 3-Wide Virginia Craft Beer Fest, The Whiskey Rebellion concerts, and the new college program, Jorts & Tanks. It is going to be action-packed at Richmond from start to finish, so here’s what fans can expect over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend.

Racing returns “under the lights” at Richmond for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. On Saturday, the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 will bring NASCAR’s best to compete starting at dusk at 6:30 p.m. and ending at night. Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing comes into the race with back-to-back wins in the Monster Energy Series. Busch was dominant at Richmond from 2009 to 2012, when he won four consecutive spring Cup races at America’s Premier Short Track. Racing Virginia native Denny Hamlin has yet to win a spring Monster Energy Series race at Richmond, but has won three fall Cup races at Richmond in 2009, 2010, and 2016.

The four racers competing in the ToyotaCare 250 Dash4Cash race will be Daniel Hemric of Richard Childress Racing, Racing Virginia native Elliott Sadler of JR Motorsports and his teammate Justin Allgaier, and Spencer Gallagher of GMS Racing. Jones, after a tough loss last weekend, will return to battle Sadler of Emporia, Va., the current NXS points leader, for his first career NXS victory at The Action Track. The ToyotaCare 250 will race “under the lights” with the green flag waving at 7 p.m.

TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Pre-Race

Michael Rooker will be the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on Saturday. The American actor known to motorsports fans for his role as Rowdy Burns in Days of Thunder will lead the field to green in the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car for the spring Monster Energy Series race. Rooker is an American actor best known for his turn as the blue-skinned alien Yondu Udonta in the top grossing Marvel films Guardians of the Galaxy, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and also as the character fans loved to hate on AMC’s worldwide hit television show The Walking Dead, Merle Dixon. Rooker will also make appearances throughout Saturday at Richmond.

Elliott Yamin returns to his hometown of Richmond to perform the National Anthem prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on Saturday. Yamin launched his recording career following his appearance on American Idol’s Season 5 as a top three finalist with his debut album “Elliott Yamin,” which debuted at number three on the Billboard charts. Yamin will be welcomed back to share his soulful voice for the National Anthem with loyal race fans in his hometown.

Toyota in the Midway

Toyota will continue to be the go-to place in Richmond's Midway this spring. At the Toyota PitPass, fans can register to receive free Toyota Racing gear and compete in a virtual reality pit stop. The Toyota PitPass will include photo opportunities, Toyota Racing Development Parts display, Toyota Safety Sense Display, and the Toyota Outfitters merchandise store. Toyota driver Christopher Bell will stop by on Friday and 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex, Jr. will make an appearance on Saturday.

The Toyota Thrill Ride will return as fans can take a ride in a Toyota Camry with a professional driver. Fans will experience the Camry's acceleration, handling, and braking on a small road course located on the Midway.

Toyota Owners Hub is where owners of a Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicle will receive free entry and an exclusive gift for showing their key. The area includes food and beverages as well as an appearance by Denny Hamlin on Saturday.

Track Takeover driven by AAA

Track Takeover driven by AAA has become a favorite among fans and returns for the third consecutive year from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. On the Main Stage, Austin Dillon, the 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion and driver of the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will join at 3:15 p.m., and Richard Childress, NASCAR Hall of Famer and CEO of RCR, will join the festivities at 3:30 p.m.

All TOYOTA OWNERS 400 ticketholders are invited to walk the track and engage with interactive displays along the way, including AAA, MathScience Innovation Center, Safety-Kleen, NASCAR Air Titans, Team Racing Virginia, Richmond Raceway Pace Car, Racing Virginia Show Car, and Toyota. For more information on Track Takeover driven by AAA, richmondraceway.com/ tracktakeover.

CLIMAX CORNER in Turn 4

The new CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck in Turn 4 will launch for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race. Tim Smith, CLIMAX SPIRITS founder and personality from the Discovery Channel television series “Moonshiners”, will launch CLIMAX CORNER as the race night host in the party deck along with the brand’s Fire Engine No. 32. CLIMAX CORNER is an exclusive experience with tiered viewing, drink rail, and specific benefits to provide the lowest priced ticket at Richmond. Tickets are available exclusively for fans 21 years or older.

A ticket includes a non-transferrable commemorative lanyard that will be a fan’s pass to additional benefits in the party deck. Benefits include exclusive access to purchase signature cocktails with CLIMAX SPIRITS as well as rollback concession prices offering between 25% and 50% off of regularly priced menu items. No coolers or outside food and drinks are allowed in the smoke free party deck.

Richmond and CLIMAX SPIRITS will donate $1 from each CLIMAX CORNER ticket sold to first responder causes in the greater Richmond region. For more information on CLIMAX CORNER in Turn 4, visit richmondraceway.com/ climaxcorner.

3-Wide Virginia Craft Beer Fest

Richmond will introduce the 3-Wide Virginia Craft Beer Fest as part of 3-Wide Fan Hospitality in the historic Old Dominion Building prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on Saturday. Partnering with the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, fans with tickets to 3-Wide will receive unlimited tastings of various craft beers from independent craft breweries across the Commonwealth. Each participating brewery will serve two of their flagship craft beers.

In addition to craft beers, fans who purchase a ticket to 3-Wide will also be treated to food and an appearance by 2017 Monster Energy Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. For more information on 3-Wide Fan Hospitality and 3-Wide Virginia Craft Beer Fest, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway eSports Bonanza

The Richmond Raceway eSports Bonanza will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The track is partnering with 704Games, NASCAR’s official video game licensee, iRacing, NASCAR’s official online racing series racing simulation, along with Sim Seats, Velocity Micro, and Aaron’s for the eSports Bonanza.

The event will kick off with a fitness segment designed for Sim racers led by Fit Academy Founder and former Green Bay Packer Osayi Osunde. The first come, first serve NASCAR Heat 2 Tournament that will follow is open to all fans with a TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race ticket. There is no pre-registration needed for the tournament. The event will conclude with iRacing Tips & Tricks powered by Velocity Micro. CHAOS CREW iRacing Team drivers Michael Conti, Marcus Richardson, Nick Ottinger, and Jimmy Mullis will give advice and best practices for participating in iRacing. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/esports.

The Whiskey Rebellion Concerts

The Whiskey Rebellion, a rocking bluegrass band, will perform multiple sets over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Following the ToyotaCare 250 on Friday, the band will perform in Richmond’s newest tradition, the Rolling Concert in the GEICO Campgrounds. On Saturday, The Whiskey Rebellion will perform a concert at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway at 3 p.m. The concert will take place prior to the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting for the Monster Energy Series, which fans with a TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race ticket can attend.

Driver/Crew Chief Meetings

Fans will again be invited to the Driver/Crew Chief Meetings for both the NXS and Monster Energy Series. On Friday fans with a ToyotaCare 250 race ticket can attend the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting beginning at 5:10 p.m. with red carpet access starting at 4:45 p.m. On Saturday, all TOYOTA OWNERS 400 ticketholders are invited to witness the Monster Energy Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting at 4:30 p.m. with red carpet access at 4 p.m. RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holders will receive premium access by showing their 2018 Membership Card upon entry. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/ driversmeeting.

Jorts & Tanks

Richmond’s new college program, Jorts & Tanks, will take place on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. in the Covered Arena, located beside the Midway. The new program is open to all college students with a ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 and a valid ID. Free parking is available in Lot D on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jorts & Tanks will feature a tailgate party with six hours of music from Virginia bands in partnership with WVCW, Virginia Commonwealth University’s independent college radio station. Bands include Solace Sovay, Don Fredrick, AB BAAD, Space Koi, Deau Eyes, Deangelo Diggs, Young Crazy & Doe$ki, and headliner Brittany Marie. It will also feature the return of animal racing, including ducks, goats, pigs, and hogs. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/jorts& tanks.

These events and more is planned for an action-packed, fan-focused Toyota Spring Race Weekend. For the full race weekend schedule, visit richmondraceway.com/ weekendschedule.

Richmond Raceway 2018 NASCAR Season

The Toyota Spring Race Weekend returns “under the lights” for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash4Cash race and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on April 20-21. The third annual Track Takeover driven by AAA will allow fans on the historic Richmond track prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The ToyotaCare 250 on Friday starts at 7 p.m., and the green flag waves for Saturday’s TOYOTA OWNERS 400 at 6:30 p.m.

Richmond’s Fall Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, will make history with the grand opening of Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), a $30 million infield redevelopment project, along with hosting the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sept. 21-22. To learn more about Reimagined, visit richmondracewayreimagined.com.

Tickets for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend and Fall Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, are available for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

Stay connected to Richmond Raceway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube, and by downloading the Richmond Raceway mobile app for Apple or Android.

Richmond Raceway PR