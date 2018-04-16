Off to the Races: The RVA Bluegrass Experience to Showcase Performances at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on September 29

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce Off to the Races: The RVA Bluegrass Experience featuring The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Del McCoury Band, and Jeff Austin Band will perform at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, September 29. The band VILLAGES will also perform on the Commonwealth Mall as gates open at 4 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public online at vaculive.com, via phone at 804-612-1900, or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va. on Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Virginia Credit Union members will receive an exclusive pre-sale for Off to the Races: The RVA Bluegrass Experience on Thursday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The RVA Bluegrass Experience is an inaugural event headlined by The Infamous Stringdusters, who are at the helm of today’s bluegrass advancements. The band is composed of dobro Andy Hall, guitar Andy Falco, banjo Chris Pandolfi, fiddle Jeremy Garrett, and upright bass Travis Book. The acoustic quintet combines a collective skillset seldom rivaled, but often reveled.

The Infamous Stringdusters have released five studio albums along with winning three International Bluegrass Music Association awards and a GRAMMY® nomination. Their true brilliance lies in their passion for live performances. Intricate harmonies, cleverly composed arrangements and their profound commitment to presentation induces traditionalists and newcomers to stomp their feet on common ground.

With a nod to the past and a firm foot down on the gas toward the future, the New York Times shared The Infamous Stringdusters “…don’t leave bluegrass behind; they’re stretching it from within.” To learn more about The Infamous Stringdusters, visit thestringdusters.com.

Young Mountain String Band founding members Aijala, banjo player Dave Johnston, and bassist Ben Kaufmann are celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary this year. In 2014, the band was reconfigured as a traditional bluegrass instrumental five-piece with the recruitment of Allie Kral on violin and Jacob Jolliff on mandolin. The reconstituted group debuted with 2015’s acclaimed album, Black Sheep. The band released its follow-up album two years later with Love. Ain’t Love, which was the outfits most surprising, creative, and energetic studio release to date.

For over 50 years, The Del McCoury Band’s sound has defined authenticity for hardcore bluegrass fans along with a growing number of fans only vaguely familiar with the genre. Del McCoury is something special, a living link to the days when bluegrass was made only in schoolhouse shows and on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. He remains a commandingly vital presence today, from prime time to late night talk show television to music festivals.

“It gives hope to everybody, fifty years is a long-time to be playing music in any field,” said long-time fan Elvis Costello. “But to keep the purity that you need to do this kind of music, and the drive and the energy takes a special kind of guy.”

The Del McCoury Band won a GRAMMY® award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2006 for The Company We Keep. In 1999, they were named the Entertainer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards. The Del McCoury Band is composed of Del McCoury on guitar, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, Robbie McCoury on banjo, Jason Carter on fiddle, and Alan Bartram on bass. To learn more about The Del McCoury Band, visit delmccouryband.com.

The Jeff Austin Band has over 20 years of live creation and endless joy. Each night, Austin shares the stage with a group of like-minded adventurers, who attack each performance with a fire and desire to move and share everyone in sight. Austin, a mandolinist and singer, is best known for his time being a part of the Yonder Mountain String Band. To learn more about the Jeff Austin Band, visit jeffaustin.com.

The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays, and merchandise on the day of the event, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Parking for the event is located in Lot D, at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues, and can be accessed through Gate 4 on Laburnum Avenue. Parking is $10 with lots opening at 3 p.m.

Richmond Raceway and Virginia Credit Union (VACU), a financial cooperative serving more than 265,000 members, agreed to a multi-year naming rights agreement for the region’s premier outdoor music venue, The Classic Amphitheater, earlier this year. The iconic 6,000 seat amphitheater was renamed Virginia Credit Union LIVE! with a new brand identity.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! continues to bring top musical acts and superior concert experiences to music fans in the Richmond region. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, Jr., and Florida Georgia Line.

In addition to its 6,000 covered seats, the venue hosts six permanent private dressing rooms with restrooms and showers attached to the stage as well as two loading docks. There is a separate hospitality building providing a full menu of food and beverage amenities. The backstage area is completely secured with ample room for parking large vehicles and tour buses.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, visit vaculive.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

