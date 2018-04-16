YES North American 50th Anniversary Tour Comes to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on July 24

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and AEG Presents announce YES, one of the biggest bands and true pioneers in prog rock history, will bring their North American 50th Anniversary Tour titled “An Evening with YES: Celebrating 50 Years of YES” to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway on Tuesday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. The band will play two sets with a short intermission in between.

Tickets will go on sale to the public online at vaculive.com, via phone at 804-612-1900, or in-person at The National Box Office at 708 East Broad Street in Richmond, Va. on Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Virginia Credit Union members will receive an exclusive pre-sale for the YES concert on Thursday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Much has changed since I joined YES in 1970, but the core elements of the band have remained consistent,” said guitarist Steve Howe. “We want to mark this anniversary with a tour that encompasses some of our best-loved work and revisit a few classic pieces that have been lost for a while. We look forward to sharing the 50th anniversary with the fanbase, playing classic songs that celebrate the broad musical style of YES.”

YES is an English rock band who has achieved worldwide success with their progressive, artistic, and symphonic style of rock music spanning 50 years and 21 studio albums. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. YES is comprised of guitarist Steve Howe, drums Alan White, keyboards Geoff Downes, vocals Jon Davison and guitar/keyboards Billy Sherwood. Guesting on the current tour for additional drums is Howe’s son Dylan Howe.

“I have been blessed to be a member of this amazing band’s rhythm section for the past 46 years, mostly in the company of my great friend Chris Squire, and latterly alongside Chris’ chosen successor, Billy Sherwood, who is receiving recognition for stepping into Chris’ pre-eminent bass and vocals,” said drummer Alan White. “Each night we are pausing to reflect on Chris’ importance to YES, his desire that we should continue to share YES music on stages worldwide, and the specific dedication of ‘Onward’ to his huge memory. I’m so grateful to continue to be performing on stages for our dedicated fans and look forward to celebrating our 50th Anniversary in America. It has been a great ride!”

During “An Evening with YES” show at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, the band will perform a special classic hits concert to commemorate the landmark occasion. The band is known for its expansive songs, esoteric lyrics, elaborate album art and live stage sets.

“Being a member of the band during its 50th anniversary is a privilege and honor,” adds keyboardist Geoff Downes. “It is awe-inspiring to reflect on the caliber and invention of the musicians who have forged the legacy of YES since 1968, always pushing the boundaries.”

YES alumni include Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Rick Wakeman, Bill Bruford, Trevor Horn, Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye, Peter Banks, Patrick Moraz, Benoit David, Oliver Wakeman, Igor Khoroshev and Tom Brislin. For the most recent YES news, tours and music releases, visit yesworld.com.

The Commonwealth Mall at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will feature concessions, displays, and merchandise on the day of the event, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Parking for the event is located in Lot D, at the corner of Laburnum and Carolina Avenues, and can be accessed through Gate 4 on Laburnum Avenue. Parking is $10 with lots opening at 5:30 p.m.

Richmond Raceway and Virginia Credit Union (VACU), a financial cooperative serving more than 265,000 members, agreed to a multi-year naming rights agreement for the region’s premier outdoor music venue, The Classic Amphitheater, earlier this year. The iconic 6,000 seat amphitheater was renamed Virginia Credit Union LIVE! with a new brand identity.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! continues to bring top musical acts and superior concert experiences to music fans in the Richmond region. The venue has hosted top national recording artists such as Aerosmith, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Dave Matthews Band, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, Jr., and Florida Georgia Line.

In addition to its 6,000 covered seats, the venue hosts six permanent private dressing rooms with restrooms and showers attached to the stage as well as two loading docks. There is a separate hospitality building providing a full menu of food and beverage amenities. The backstage area is completely secured with ample room for parking large vehicles and tour buses.

