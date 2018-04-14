Lincoln Speedway Postpones Sunday Opener To Friday, April 27

Mother Nature threw another wrench at Lincoln Speedway this weekend as frigid temperatures and plenty of precipitation have forced the postponement of the track’s opening. The Sunday, April 15 event was scheduled to have five classes of racing action including the opener for the Midwest Street Stock Championship. Opening night will now be on Friday, April 27, paired up with $5 grandstand admission.



Lincoln Speedway, a ¼-mile dirt oval, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, also lost two preseason test and tune dates due to weather. The anticipation is building and the season opener should be a huge one on April 27, as it was already scheduled to be a “Five Buck Night”, giving fans a chance to watch a full program of racing for just $5. The Midwest Street Stock Championship event has been added to the Friday, June 1 program.



The 305 Sprint Cars will be on track racing with the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis, and Hornets. For the 305 sprints, it’s currently the only scheduled appearance at the track in 2018, though, a date later this season is possible. Last year, a strong field of 305’s were on track for the event.



The Friday, April 27 opener will be presented by Kitchen Cooked, the official potato chip of Lincoln Speedway. Kitchen Cooked is located in nearby Peoria, IL and is a proud supporter of auto racing.



Lincoln Speedway PR