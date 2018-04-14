Sunday's Food City 500 Start Time Moved Up an Hour to 1 P.M.

NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that the starting time for Sunday’s Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has been moved up an hour to 1 p.m. (ET).



Race officials made the change given Sunday’s weather forecast.



“We decided to move the race to a 1 p.m. start after discussing the forecast scenarios with our team of meteorologists, NASCAR and our television partner,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We feel this schedule adjustment provides us with a more favorable window to get the Food City 500 completed on Sunday.”



Gates will open at 9:45 a.m. and the track walk will take place from 10-11 a.m. The pre-race concert with A Thousand Horses moves from the backstretch stage to a stage in the infield and will begin at 11:20 a.m. Bristol’s popular driver introductions, where each competitor enters The Last Great Colosseum to the tune of a favorite song, will begin at 12:20 p.m. Cold passes will be honored from 9 a.m. until noon. The Trackside Live stage programming will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. SuperPass holders are encouraged to be on track by 11 a.m. to access the concert and driver intros.

BMS PR