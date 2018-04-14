Macon Speedway Opener Postponed Due To Rain

he 73rd season of racing at Macon Speedway will have to wait one more week to get started, as Mother Nature’s spring wrath has caused another postponement. The season opener, which was set for Saturday, April 14, has been called off due to heavy overnight rains on already saturated grounds. The season is now set to begin on Saturday, April 21 at the 1/5-mile dirt oval.



It’s been a tough spring for racing enthusiasts, as weather has forced cancelations of both pre-season test and tunes as well as the opener for Macon County’s entertainment hotspot. Drivers are chomping at the bit to get on track and fans are pumped to hear the sounds, see the sights, and smell the aroma of racing fuel.



The next two weeks should fill many of those needs, weather permitting, as Saturday, April 21 will be the season opener, featuring six divisions of action, the pre-race, on-track autograph session, and spectator drags at intermission. CEFCU kid’s club will be held for kids 11 and under, before the races begin in the pavilion. The night will also have free grandstand admission for college students, if they show their current school ID.



The April 21 program will have the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets.



Many are also looking ahead to the Saturday, April 28 program at the track, as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series stars will be in town for the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100. National stars, Scott Bloomquist, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Davenport, Josh Richards, Brandon Sheppard, Don O’Neal, Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson, Jr., and many others will be racing for the top prize. That night will also feature the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds and B-Mods.



For Macon Speedway, the early season weather issues come only one year after the track completed all but one event on its 2017 schedule.



Macon Speedway PR