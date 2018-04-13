Noah Gragson & Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing to Appear at Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at Laburnum Elementary School on April 19

Before Noah Gragson of Joe Gibbs Racing makes his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut, he will join his Toyota Racing teammate Christopher Bell at the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at Laburnum Elementary School, located near the Richmond Raceway (Richmond). The event is part of a partnership between Richmond, The NASCAR Foundation, and the Capital Area Health Network to offer area students free health screenings and inspire them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The Speediatrics Fun Day Festival is a celebration of a financial grant The NASCAR Foundation is providing to Capital Area Health Network (CAHN), in support of its mobile health program. Kids in attendance will be treated to NASCAR-themed field day activities, health screenings provided by CAHN and healthy snacks to remind children about the importance of healthy eating habits and physical fitness.

Gragson will make his NXS debut at Richmond in the ToyotaCare 250 on Friday, April 20. In his second full season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series, he won his first race last fall at Martinsville Speedway. Gragson made his NASCAR national series debut in two races in 2016 between the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West in 2016. He will also race in NXS spring races at Talladega Superspeedway and Dover International Speedway.

The Speediatrics Fun Day Festival will be hosted by Candice Smith of NBC12 in Richmond, Va. Smith is a Virginia native, growing up in Roanoke. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

This second-annual event is an initiative of The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, which supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps and other organizations providing medical and health care services in our NASCAR racing communities. To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, visit nascarfoundation.org.

