Country Music’s Rising Duo High Valley to Entertain Quaker State 400 Weekend Fans

Country music’s upcoming duo, High Valley, will entertain race fans with a special performance before the July 14 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400.

Brothers Brad and Curtis Rempel who make up the duo High Valley, are nominated this year for Academy of Country Music (ACM) award for New Vocal Group or Duo Group of the Year.

Growing up in Le Crete, Alberta, Canada, more than 2,500 miles away from where they live now in Music City, residents turned on the radio and heard static from an 800 AM station 300 miles away.

“When it was cold enough you could hear the farm report, the price of grain, and the occasional old-school country song,” lead singer Brad explained. “We finally got FM in our town when I was in the 10th grade.”

High Valley has been selected for “Ones to Watch” recognition by Rolling Stone Country, Spotify, Pandora, CMT and Taste of Country.

The current hit single “She’s With Me” off the band's album Dear Life is an anthemic opening track that begins as something ancient and ends ahead of the country curve.

High Valley desires for their music to be positive and family oriented and that’s exactly what you hear when listening to the track “Dear Life.” It’s a foot-stopping thank-you letter inspired by watching children grow.

One of the albums most powerful tracks, “I Ain’t Changing,” is a hard-charging backroad rocker track that was extremely important to Brad.”

“That was a very important song for me because of our upbringing,” said Brad.

The duo’s biggest compliment is when a fan describes their music as “old-school and modern” at the same time.

“Make You Mine” is an excellent introduction to the rest of the album, while “Roads We’ve Never Taken” show their energized and optimistic outlook with plucky, banjo-rolling abandon.

“I really have loved every mile of this road,” says Brad.

Fans can enjoy stage-side and trackside views of the show by adding a daily Fan Zone pass to ticket orders. Passes also provide a FanVision unit rental on Cup day, pit road access at designated times, the opportunity to view NASCAR inspections and garages on race day along with enjoying activities and concessions in an area near pit road and surrounding Victory Lane.

Tickets, Fan Zone passes and campsites are on sale at http://www.kentuckyspeedway. com, by calling (859) 578-2300 or visiting our speedway ticket offices at 1 Speedway Dr., Sparta, Kentucky 41086, just off Interstate 71 Exit 57 and Kentucky. Hwy. 35 N.

The band's song “I Be U Be” off the album topped the Canadian charts and their current single “She’s With Me” has made the Top 15 Billboard’s Hot 100 list along with landing on its Hot Country Songs list, and in the Top 10 on the Country Airplay list.

They have been profiled on CBS This Morning and performed on NBC’s TODAY Show and scored six Top 10’s, three Gold certifications, played to 15,000 seat arenas, opening for Shania Twain and earned multiple awards show win – Canadian CMA Group of the year.

High Valley was the first country act to broadcast live on Twitch.TV in the U.S. and their song “Young Forever” scored placement on EA Sports’ Madden NFL 17 soundtrack.

Having amassed more than 43 million song streams worldwide the duo built an avid fan base through the High Valley app and connecting with each other via social media including 22 million for its first single “Make You Mine.”

The 2018 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 on Saturday, July 14. The Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 starts the weekend on Thursday, July 12 and the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 13.

KYS PR