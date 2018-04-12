Speedway Motorsports Teams up with Square

Like Huey Lewis and the News, Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) officials have decided it’s hip to be Square, by implementing a new point of sale system at concessions stands. Teaming up with Square continues Speedway Motorsports’ “FANS FIRST” commitment by saving race fans valuable time and making their trips for food and beverages during race weekends much more efficient.

Cash-only stands are giving way to newer innovations at Speedway Motorsports’ eight world-class facilities. Thanks to Square’s innovative technology, simple design, and fast payments processing, race fans can use their credit cards at concession stands in a process that on average takes five seconds or less – saving fans the need to dig cash out in a hurry to get back to watching the race.

“Speedway Motorsports is all about the fans, and our efforts with Square give us a chance to make fans’ trips to the concessions stands a lot more convenient,” said Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “We want our fans to enjoy great food that is easy to grab, scan and go. With Square coming on board, the process is quicker and smoother.”

In addition to accepting major credit cards, concessions stands will also accept Apple Pay and Google Pay. Speedway Motorsports has already rolled out Square hardware at its events at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The system debuted to positive reviews from fans as well as concessionaires, due to its easy-to-operate technology. Square will also be in place for other major events at Speedway Motorsports-owned tracks.

SMI PR