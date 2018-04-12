Turn 3 Theater Presented by Raceway Ford Chevrolet Returns to Darlington Raceway on May 4 with "Cars 3"

Darlington Raceway is bringing back its family-fun Turn 3 Theater Presented by Raceway Ford Chevrolet.

This year’s free movie will take place on Friday, May 4 in the track’s hospitality village outside of turn 3, and feature Disney/Pixars Cars 3.

Movie fans will need to enter the facility at the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151, where they will be directed to the parking area just west of the hospitality village. The gates will open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk.

“We decided to bring back the popular Turn 3 Theater for a one-time showing of Cars 3,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “We encourage all families to attend this free event at our historic track. We appreciate Raceway Ford Chevrolet for partnering with us again to make these movie nights available for our community.”

Turn 3 Theater Presented by Raceway Ford Chevrolet will offer kids activities, bean bag toss games, and a variety of other family fun events. Pace car rides for a $10 per person donation and concessions will be available with all proceeds benefiting Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation.

“We are proud of our partnership with Darlington Raceway and are excited to bring back a free movie night to the track on May 4 for the local community,” John Isgett, President of Raceway Ford Chevrolet said.

Guests may bring food, however, concessions will also be available with all proceeds benefiting Darlington Shares. Free popcorn will be distributed to families before the feature presentation (one tub per family). Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are permitted (no glass bottles).

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

Darlington Raceway PR