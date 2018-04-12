Track Takeover Driven by AAA Lineup Grows at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) spring fan event, Track Takeover driven by AAA, continues to grow as race weekend approaches. A major addition to the lineup is a Main Stage appearance by NASCAR Hall of Famer and CEO of Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Richard Childress at 3:30 p.m. He joins his grandson and 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion Austin Dillon, who will also make a stop on the Main Stage at 3:15 p.m. to engage with fans.

All fans with a TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race ticket are invited to this fan-friendly event on Saturday, April 21 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fans can become a part of Richmond’s history when they stop by the Start/Finish line and sign their name. Additionally, they can see the iconic No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing driven by Dillon.

“Track Takeover driven by AAA has gained a reputation as one of the leading fan interaction experiences in NASCAR,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to our partners at AAA we have been able to grow the event annually, so tradition continues with the addition of NASCAR Hall of Famer and motorsports legend Richard Childress to the lineup. I look forward to welcoming our great Richmond fans to Track Takeover driven by AAA.”

“We continue to enjoy a longstanding relationship with Richmond and are excited to bring Track Takeover to the fans for the third year as this year moves back to a night race,” said Matt Haas, Managing Director of Marketing for AAA Club Alliance. “AAA’s focus is on drivers and their cars – many of which are race fans. So this is a great opportunity for us to celebrate Austin and RCR’s successes and provide unique at-track experiences for fans to be able to celebrate too.”

In addition to Dillon and Childress engaging with fans on the Main Stage with host Jackson Webber, fans will be treated to experiences around the track. Fans are invited to walk around the ¾-mile D-shaped oval to take in the various displays from track partners. The Official Richmond Raceway Toyota Camry Pace Car and the Racing Virginia Show Car will be on track for the perfect photo opportunity.

Our partners at Toyota will have a display near the Start/Finish line featuring games and prizes and showcasing some of their unique and modified cars including the DJ Sienna. There will also be a special appearance by the Camry Crew driver mascots. Additionally, the NASCAR Air Titans Toyota Tundras will be on display to show fans what goes into keeping the track dry.

AAA will hand out drawstring bags to fans in attendance on a first come, first serve basis. They will also have water stations around the track to keep fans hydrated.

The MathScience Innovation Center will be on hand to share how science, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) play a large role in motorsports. Safety-Kleen will also allow fans to experience how they work to keep NASCAR environmentally friendly.

Members of Team Racing Virginia will also be in attendance. Chase Burrow, Chase Butler, Macy Causey, Zach Lightfoot, and Timmy “Mini” Tyrell will meet and greet with fans, and share how they got their start in racing. These motorsports athletes are the future of racing in the Commonwealth, and were selected by the Racing Virginia platform to help grow racing in the state at the grassroots level. They have all had a significant impact on motorsports in Virginia.

New to Track Takeover driven by AAA for 2018 is Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative. Smithfield, Kroger, and Richmond Raceway will partner together to donate thousands of pounds of protein to FeedMore, Central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization. Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® donation trailer will take to the track for the next stop of their 10th anniversary tour to be part of the interactive displays at Track Takeover driven by AAA.

For more information on Track Takeover driven by AAA, fans can visit richmondraceway.com/ tracktakeover.

Richmond Raceway PR