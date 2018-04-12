International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:ISCA) (OTC Bulletin Board:ISCB) ("ISC") today announced an increase in its annual dividend and re-election of four members to the Company's Board of Directors.

ISC declared an annual dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on June 29, 2018, to common stockholders of record on May 31, 2018. The annual dividend for 2018 is an increase of 9.3% over the annual dividend paid in 2017 of $0.43 per share, and marks the 13th consecutive increase in ISC's annual dividend paid to shareholders.

Separately, at the annual meeting of ISC shareholders, the following members of the Company's Board of Directors were re-elected to a three-year term: Lesa France Kennedy, Larry Aiello, Hyatt Brown and Sonia Green.

TSC PR