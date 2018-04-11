73rd Season Of Macon Speedway Racing Set To Begin Saturday Night

The 73rd racing season at historic Macon (IL) Speedway is set to go green this coming Saturday, April 14. On tap will be six divisions of racing including the Decatur Building & Trades Pro Late Models, the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Hornets, and Beach House Micros presented by Bailey Chassis. The first edition of CEFCU Kid's Club will be held and a special on track autograph session/driver meet-and-greet will be held immediately before the races.



2018 will mark the fourth full season in which the Decatur Building & Trades Pro Late Models will be a regular class at the bullring. Last year, New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, claimed the championship at Macon, while Springfield's Jake Little was close behind. The Pro Late Model class is inviting to drivers, due to its more affordable cost to be competitive. A strong contingent of competitors is set to take a shot at the championship Saturday night.



Last season, Taylorville, IL driver Curt Rhodes claimed his second straight championship in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds. The division was strong again last season, boasting in upwards of 100 different competitors during the course of the year. The Billingsley Elite Wash Modified class is a staple at the track, running 21 different times this season.



The third division on the card Saturday Night will be the B-Mod’s. This class is in its fourth full season and is another cost effective race car for competitors. Last year 51 different drivers were on track at Macon. It's a growing class with a growing schedule of 21 events at the 1/5-mile this year. Mt. Olive, IL driver, Tim Hancock, was an amazing 16-for-16 in 2016, an unreal feat. Last year, the competition stepped up a bit but Hancock claimed 14 out of 19 features and the championship.



The Street Stock division was very competitive in 2017. This season's schedule will see 21 total Street Stock events, four of which are Big Ten sanctioned. In addition, a Midwest Street Stock Championship event and the John Osman Memorial highlight the season. 56 different Street Stock drivers were on track at Macon in 2017. Decatur, IL driver Brian Dasenbrock won his first championship.



The Beach House Micros presented by Bailey Chassis Company are on the card for opening night in 2018. The Micros had great car counts throughout the 2017 season, earning them a spot on the opening night schedule. The Micros are a 600cc winged mini sprint type class that fly around the 1/5-mile.



Rounding out Saturday's slate of racing will be the Hornet class. Last year, the Hornets had over 65 competitors race at one point or another. Last year, the championship went right down to the wire, with Dustin Reed, of Decatur, IL, winning by just a 120 point margin over Cook Crawford.



In addition to the thrilling racing action, Macon Speedway's opener will have a Driver-Sponsor Appreciation Photo & Autograph Session where we will invite the fans onto the track to meet and greet with their favorite drivers. Also the CEFCU Kid's Club will be in full force with the new 2018 t-shirts.



Pit gates open Saturday afternoon at 3:00, with grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, autograph session at 6:40, and racing action takes the green at 7:15. Adult admission is $12, while children 11 and under get in free. Pit admission is $30 for adults and $15 for children 11 and under.



Macon Speedway PR