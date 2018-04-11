Girl Scout Badge Day at Pocono Raceway Set for April 29

Pocono Raceway is partnering with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania and the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania for the inaugural Girl Scout Badge Day at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, April 29. The event is open to all Girl Scouts levels and will include workshops where the scouts will complete tasks to earn a badge.

“The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania is very excited to partner with Pocono Raceway to offer girls a variety of different badges and learning opportunities,” said Amber Trunzo, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania Regional Director. “The younger girls will get to design race cars while the older girls will learn about different aspects of business. We love seeing our girls explore different opportunities.”

The workshops are geared to each of the specific Girl Scout level, which are based on grade-school levels. Upon completing the workshops, the scouts will earn either the Model Car Design Challenge Badge (Daisies – grades K-1,) Race Car Design Challenge Badge (Brownies – grades 2-3,) Business Owner Badge (Juniors – grades 4-5, ) Marketing Badge (Cadettes – grades 6-8,) Customer Loyalty Badge (Seniors – grades 9-10) and Research & Development Badge (Ambassador – grades 11-12.)

“Providing girls opportunities like the badge day at Pocono Raceway where they can explore the world of STEM and gain confidence learning new skills is what Girl Scouts is all about,” said Elizabeth D’Angel, Girls Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania Director of Marketing and Communications. “We’re excited for this partnership with Pocono Raceway and can’t wait to see what the girls can do!”

The cost to attend is $5, per Girl Scout. Any adult leader or chaperone is free to attend. Girl Scouts that would like to participate in “Girl Scout Badge Day at Pocono Raceway” can register online before Monday, April 23. Light snacks will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own lunch. To register now, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/girlscoutbadgeday.

“Girl Scout Badge Day is a great addition to our existing Girl and Boy Scout initiatives here at the track,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Our annual Scout Day is always well attended and we are look forward to seeing the girls, their leaders and their chaperones at Girl Scouts Badge Day at Pocono Raceway in a few weeks.”

Badge Day compliments Pocono Raceway’s annual “Scout Day at Pocono Raceway,” which will be held on Saturday, July 28. All Girl, Boy and Cub Scouts are welcome to attend for $10, each. Each scout will receive Saturday gate admission, a Souvenir Program, a Souvenir Die-Cast and one-of-a-kind “Scout Day” commemorative patch. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/scoutday.

Pocono Raceway PR