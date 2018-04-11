Keys, Phones and Couched, Oh My! TMS Lost and Found Filling up

The checkered flag at the end of Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 set in motion a series of events that included a celebration from race winner Kyle Busch and the subsequent massive departure of race fans from the Texas Motor Speedway's 1,500-acre property.

It wasn't a checkered flag, but a green flag that flew Sunday for the speedway's operations department. Over the last 48 hours, the Ops crews have been busy cleaning, primping and preparing the world-renowned motorsports facility for its next event - a special open house on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to showcase all of its amenities and opportunities for non-racing events to travel planners, among others.

The crews have been busy picking up garbage around the entire property from spectators to campers, emptying thousands of garbage cans, cleaning up the 137,000-seat grandstand and 114 suites, along with breaking down bike rack fencing, cone formations, mowing down the painted infield to grow fresh grass for new sponsor logos, and taking down signage and more than 250 flags.

But not everything left behind by fans is garbage. The lost and found at Texas Motor Speedway is currently overflowing with everything from keys to cell phones to ... couches? Yes, you read that correctly. A sofa is among the many items that were left behind at the largest sports venue in Texas.

On top of what's already been found, the Operations Department is being flooded with calls from fans - hopeful that their items aren't lost for good.

Following Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, the department has collected its usual assortment of missing credit cards, licenses and car keys. The Ops Department also has the cell phone with the unique Harry Potter case, a size 13 men's ring with two hands holding a heart while being on the lookout for a walking cane, two-carat woman's engagement ring, man's wedding ring and a Chihuahua.

Last year, actor Dennis Quaid, who was on hand for November's AAA Texas 500 NASCAR weekend as the race grand marshal, was staying at the Marriott across the street from the speedway and found a stray dog. He brought it over to the speedway thinking someone may have lost it in the campgrounds and he was right as the owner claimed his pooch a day or two later.

So, whether it is jewelry, a jacket or a kitchen sink, there's a good chance the operations department at Texas Motor Speedway will find it.

What one won't find on property is any indication of the vast number of people that have come through the gates over the weekend when Wednesday's free open house begins.

The event will include various gourmet food stations provided by Levy Restaurants as well as a tour of The Speedway Club, a multi-functional aspect of Texas Motor Speedway that houses a 13,000 square-foot Grand Ballroom; the Starlight Dining Room with three levels of stunning views overlooking the race track; a fitness center complete with day spa, and eight unique meeting rooms for as little as 10 and as many as 200 people.

For those needing Lost & Found information, please contact Texas Motor Speedway at 817.215.8500.