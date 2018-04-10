Independence Golf Club Named the Official Golf Club of Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Independence Golf Club (Independence) announce a renewal of their partnership naming the Midlothian-based course the Official Golf Club of the track. Named “One of the Best New Courses” by Golf Digest, Independence will continue to work with America’s Premier Short Track to welcome fans and partners to the premier golf course in the greater Richmond region.

“Independence Golf Club has been an outstanding partner for Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As one of the preeminent public golf courses in the Commonwealth, we look forward to continuing to work and support Independence Golf Club for some great days of golfing in the future.”

Stretching across the edge of Virginia’s Piedmont region, Independence’s 18-hole championship course meanders through woodlands and along reflecting waters. Independence underwent a full-scale renovation in 2014 and the result was an inventive course appealing to golfers of many skill levels. The changes included regrassing the fairways and greens, ridding the layout of an overabundance of bunkers and strategically removing trees to get air moving, resulting in healthier turf.

“Independence Golf Club is thrilled to continue our partnership with Richmond Raceway through 2018,” Giff Breed, President, Independence Golf Club. “Richmond Raceway is a staple of our city and we love working with organizations that give back to our community. Everyone at Independence is looking forward to the 2018 season!”

From a playing perspective, Independence’s varying shot values mean golfers have the most enjoyable experience in the course’s history. The ground game is prevalent, especially in front of and around the putting surfaces where closely-mown areas mean players have a number of choices, including running the ball onto the green. With its variety, Independence promises to challenge all caliber of golfers.

For junior golfers, families, and accomplished players who want to work on their short game, Independence has the nine-hole Bon Secours Mentor Course, designed by Tom Fazio. The Bon Secours Mentor Course is adjacent to the Independence practice facility, which includes a double-ended tee complete with sand bunkers, pitching holes and expansive putting greens that offer the traditional 4-inch cups, as well as expanded 8-inch cups that foster greater success and enjoyment of the game.

The Bon Secours Mentor Course is also equipped with 21-inch cups for individuals interested in playing FootGolf, a hybrid game of golf and soccer.

Independence offers two full-sized practice areas that allow competitors to hit off grass tees year-round. Independence also has three putting greens, as well as a short game practice complex complete with a bunker, large enough for five players to practice at the same time. The practice facilities allow you to polish all areas of your game.

To learn more about Independence, call the Golf Shop at 804-601-8612 or visit independencegolfclub.com.

Richmond Raceway PR