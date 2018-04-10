Toyota Spring Race Weekend Brings New Interactive Programming to Richmond Raceway

As the Toyota Spring Race Weekend approaches, Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announces a plethora of action-packed events for fans on and off the track on April 20-21. Experiences throughout the weekend will offer new fan engagements from the midway to the track at Richmond Raceway Complex. From the Richmond Raceway eSports Bonanza to the Jorts & Tanks college program to walking the historic ¾-mile D-shaped oval at Track Takeover driven by AAA, the track offers something for everyone.

Track Takeover driven by AAA

Track Takeover driven by AAA has become a favorite among fans and returns for the third consecutive year from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Austin Dillon, the 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion and driver of the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing (RCR), and Richard Childress, NASCAR Hall of Famer and CEO of RCR, will join the festivities on the Main Stage.

All TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ticketholders are invited to walk the track and engage with interactive displays along the way, including AAA, MathScience Innovation Center, Safety-Kleen, NASCAR Air Titans, Team Racing Virginia, Richmond Raceway Pace Car, Racing Virginia Show Car, and Toyota. For more information on Track Takeover driven by AAA, richmondraceway.com/ tracktakeover.

Richmond Raceway eSports Bonanza

The Richmond Raceway eSports Bonanza will take place on Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!. Richmond is partnering with 704Games, NASCAR’s official video game licensee, iRacing, NASCAR’s official online racing series racing simulation, along with Sim Seats, Velocity Micro, and Aaron’s for the eSports Bonanza.

The eSports Bonanza will conclude with iRacing Tips & Tricks powered by Velocity Micro. CHAOS CREW iRacing Team drivers Michael Conti, Marcus Richardson, Nick Ottinger, and Jimmy Mullis will give advice and best practices for participating in iRacing. They will be joined by a NASCAR personality, and the Honorary Pace Car driver for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400, actor Michael Rooker. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/esports.

The Whiskey Rebellion Concerts

The Whiskey Rebellion, a rocking bluegrass band will perform multiple sets over the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. The Whiskey Rebellion combines traditional bluegrass music with contemporary covers of well-known songs. Following the ToyotaCare 250 on Friday, April 20, the band will perform in Richmond’s newest tradition, the Rolling Concert in the GEICO Campgrounds. On Saturday, April 21, The Whiskey Rebellion will perform a concert at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at 3 p.m. The concert will take place prior to the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, which fans with a TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race ticket can attend.

Driver/Crew Chief Meetings

For the second consecutive race weekend at Richmond, fans will be invited to the Driver/Crew Chief Meetings for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. On Friday, April 20, fans with a ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race ticket can attend the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting beginning at 5:10 p.m. with red carpet access starting at 4:45 p.m. On Saturday, April 21, all TOYOTA OWNERS 400 ticketholders are invited to witness the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver/Crew Chief Meeting at 4:30 p.m. with red carpet access at 4 p.m. RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holders will receive premium access by showing their 2018 Membership Card upon entry. For more information, please visit richmondraceway.com/ driversmeeting.

Jorts & Tanks

Richmond’s new college program, Jorts & Tanks, will take place on Saturday, April 21 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Covered Arena, located beside the Midway. The new program is open to all college students with a ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 and a valid ID. Free parking is available in Lot D on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jorts & Tanks will feature a tailgate party with six hours of music from Virginia bands in partnership with WVCW, Virginia Commonwealth University’s independent college radio station. Bands include Solace Sovay, Don Fredrick, AB BAAD, Space Koi, Deau Eyes, Deangelo Diggs, Young Crazy & Doe$ki, and headliner Brittany Marie. It will also feature the return of animal racing, including ducks, goats, pigs, and hogs. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/jorts& tanks.

Youth Autograph Session

Richmond Raceway will once again host a Youth Autograph Session at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21. Erik Jones, driver of the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing, along with Kasey Kahne and Jamie McMurray will sign autographs and take pictures with fans 18 and under, who have a wristband and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race ticket. Wristband distribution will take place at the Richmond Raceway Midway display on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. For more information on family friendly activities throughout the Toyota Spring Race Weekend, visit richmondraceway.com/ familyfun.

3-Wide Virginia Craft Beer Fest

Richmond launches the 3-Wide Virginia Craft Beer Fest as part of 3-Wide Fan Hospitality in the historic Old Dominion Building prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on Saturday, April 21. Partnering with the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, fans with tickets to 3-Wide will receive unlimited tastings of various craft beers from independent craft breweries across the Commonwealth. Each participating brewery will serve two of their flagship craft beers. In addition to craft beers, fans who purchase a ticket to 3-Wide will also be treated to food and an appearance by 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. For more information on 3-Wide Fan Hospitality and 3-Wide Virginia Craft Beer Fest, visit richmondraceway.com.

Micro Wrestling Federation

On Saturday, April 21, the action will come to the squared circle in the Midway with the Micro Wrestling Federation (MWF). Founded in 2000, the MWF is a full scale, sports entertainment event with an entire cast under five feet tall. The Micro Wrestling Federation has been imitated without success as it is the original “MICRO” professional wrestling organization. The wrestling action will be in the Midway throughout the day on April 21.

CLIMAX CORNER

The new CLIMAX CORNER Party Deck in Turn 4 will launch for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400. CLIMAX SPIRITS founder and personality from the Discovery Channel television series “Moonshiners”, Tim Smith will launch CLIMAX CORNER as the race night host in the party deck along with the brand’s Fire Engine No. 32. CLIMAX CORNER is an exclusive experience with tiered viewing, drink rail, and specific benefits to provide the lowest priced ticket at Richmond. Tickets are available exclusively for fans 21 years or older.

A ticket includes a non-transferrable commemorative lanyard that will be a fan’s pass to additional benefits in the party deck. Benefits include exclusive access to purchase signature cocktails with CLIMAX SPIRITS as well as rollback concession prices offering between 25% and 50% off of regularly priced menu items. No coolers or outside food and drinks are allowed in the smoke free party deck. Richmond and CLIMAX SPIRITS will donate $1 from each CLIMAX CORNER ticket sold to first responder causes in the greater Richmond region. For more information on CLIMAX CORNER in Turn 4, visit richmondraceway.com/ climaxcorner.

For a full list of events and appearances throughout race weekend, fans can visit richmondraceway.com/ weekendschedule.



Toyota

Toyota will have a large presence throughout race weekend, especially on Richmond's Midway. At Toyota PitPass, fans can register to receive free Toyota Racing gear, and check out a virtual reality pit stop. Additionally, PitPass will have photo opportunities, TRD Parts display, Toyota Safety Sense Display, and the Toyota Outfitters merchandise store. Toyota driver Christopher Bell will stop by on Friday and 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex, Jr. will make an appearance on Saturday.



Toyota Owners Hub is where owners of a Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicle can show their key for free entry and receive an exclusive giveaway. The area includes food and beverage as well as an appearance by Denny Hamlin on Saturday.



Fans can take a free ride in a Toyota Camry with a professional driver as part of the Toyota Thrill Ride. Fans can experience the Camry's acceleration, handling, and braking on a small road course located on the Midway.

