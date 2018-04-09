ISM Raceway Demolishes Deadlines by Tearing Down Media Center

Following the Desert Diamond West Valley Casino Phoenix Grand Prix, ISM Raceway today took a major swing at its massive infield renovation with the demolition of its media center. A chorus of cheers erupted as a wrecking ball connected with the front windows of the 30+ year-old media center.

The removal clears the way for a state-of-the-art infield, which will include a brand-new media center that will nearly quadruple in space from the existing 6,000 square feet to a nearly 24,000-square-foot facility. The media’s new home will boast 201 work stations for reporters, photographers and public relations representatives, as well as five interview rooms, a conference room and a 1,300-square-foot lounge with an adjacent kitchen. The new space will also have 11 garage offices and will host drivers’ meetings in a new 4,000-square-foot space with large windows, allowing fans to get an up-close look.

The new facility, part of the ISM Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar, is a key component of the completely redesigned infield for the track. The new infield will offer better accommodations for fans by bringing them an up-close and personal experience with the drivers through the new garages and Fan Zone upon completion in November 2018 for the Can-Am 500.

ISM Raceway PR