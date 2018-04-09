Kids giveaways big part of Mahoning Valley Speedway Opening Night

As part of Opening Night festivities this coming Saturday evening, April 14, at Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford, the younger set will be treated to some special delights.



Karen Bortz, Mahoning Valley Speedway Special Event Coordinator has been busy as always taking care of business with the track’s younger generation.



The first 250 children age 12-years and younger to enter the grandstands will receive a plastic Easter egg filled with a coupon for a FREE Kids Meal with the purchase of an adult entrée at Texas Roadhouse, 6268 Hamilton Boulevard, Trexlertown.



Texas Roadhouse of Trexlertown has graciously sponsored the Easter egg giveaway, which had originally been slated to take place on April 7 before poor weather pushed back the season opener to this Saturday. There may even be a few “special” prized eggs handed out!



Also being given away to a few lucky kids will be brand new bicycles and big wheels. Details will be available upon arrival at the track.



A special thanks to Bonnie’s Flower Boutique, Inc., Responsible Recycling Services, Atlas Towing Inc., Don’s Auto Service, Aqua Duck and HB Motorsports, Frontline Graphix, Kromer Plumbing, Heating and Air, IIC/K2 Motorsports and Devin Schmidt Racing for the generous donations of the bikes.



There is much anticipation heading into the 2018 lid-lifter as great weather is predicated with temperatures calling for the mid-70s.



Pit gates will open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice is from 12:30 to 3:30 at $25 per car. Driver sign-ins for the night’s action will be from 3:00 to 4:15. Regular warmups start at 4:30. Race time is 6:00 pm.



Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks will run heats and features. All will draw for starting heat spots. Features will be lined in a heads up start by heat finishes. Also competing will be the Micro Stocks.



The Sportsman Modified class will have their debut on April 21.



Grandstands open at 4:00 pm. Adult admission is $12. There is $2 off for students, seniors 65+, and active military. Children under 10 are free.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located adjacent to the Mahoning Farmers Market on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR