New Specialty Menu Items and New State Of The Art Grills and Fryer Deliver Enhanced Concessions at BMS

The sizzle of burgers cooking on the grill and the smell of french fries crisping in the deep fryer take on a new meaning as Bristol Motor Speedway introduces new equipment and menu items to modernize the concessions experience.



Brand new state-of-the-art grills and fryers have been installed at select front and back stretch concession stands concourse level for the Food City 500 weekend.



New specialty menu items including the Triple Bacon Colossus burger, Sloppy Joe burger, buffalo chicken mac-and-cheese over fries and chicken fried steak and gravy over fries will showcase the quality of Southern cuisine at The Last Great Colosseum.



“We’re looking forward to our guests trying these new specialty items that our partners at Levy Restaurants have created,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “In addition to tasting Levy’s new items, we also encourage guests to explore the other unique stands like the Bush’s Beans Trackside Café’s and Gouda Boys that are found on concourse level.”



The new burger options include a double patty burger with three varieties of bacon and the Sloppy Joe burger, which uses two patties topped with the Southern favorite sloppy joes and coleslaw. The Speedway is also putting a Southern twist on the Canadian delicacy of poutine with buffalo chicken mac-and-cheese over fries and chicken fried steak and gravy over fries. These menu items will be located at concession stands near Gates 14 and 15 and near Gate 7.



For those who crave the quality taste of Bush’s Best products, two Bush’s Beans Trackside Cafés are located on concourse level. New this year is the Bush’s Beans Walking Taco, which features fiesta and steakhouse beans and chili bean chili on Fritos with salsa, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.



Gouda Boys brings cheesy goodness to the Colosseum with their gangsta junior sandwich and the gangsta egg roll. The gangsta egg roll includes the choice of brisket, pulled pork or chicken and mac-and-cheese inside of a crispy egg roll.



Kids can also get in on the fun with special kids’ meal options. Located near Gates 7 and 14, the official kids’ meal will include a choice of mac-and-cheese or a PB&J sandwich, fruit snacks or goldfish, Capri Sun or chocolate milk and a toy.



Following the race weekend, Bristol Motor Speedway will work with Second Harvest to donate remaining perishables. The charitable organization arrives the day after to collect items including fruit trays, cookie trays, veggies and much more.



In addition to the enhanced concession options, guests will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun, including great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung video screen, premium VIP experiences like the Chairman’s Experience, tailgating, on-site camping, concerts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.



And for families who want to bring the entire clan, Bristol Motor Speedway officials are making it easier than ever for kids to have an awesome experience. Kids’ tickets (12 and under) are free and adult tickets are $5 for Friday’s (April 13) Bush’s Beans Pole Day. On Saturday (April 14), kids’ tickets are free and adult tickets start at $35 for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race and the Zombie Auto 150 NASCAR K&N Series event. On Sunday (April 15) adult tickets start at $70 for the Food City 500 and kids’ tickets are $10. For all races, each child must have a physical ticket in hand to enter the gates. The Bristol Motor Speedway ticket office is the only authorized location that can produce the free kids’ tickets.



To purchase tickets to the Food City 500, please call 423-BRISTOL or buy them online at www.BRISTOLTIX.com. Tickets can also be purchased directly from any neighborhood Food City store through April 10.

BMS PR