Elliott Yamin to Perform the National Anthem Prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) welcomes home RVA native and platinum selling recording artist Elliott Yamin to perform the National Anthem prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 21. Yamin, who has released four albums, will share his soulful voice for the National Anthem with loyal race fans in his hometown.

“We welcome Elliott Yamin back home to Richmond Raceway to honor our country by performing the National Anthem,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As the Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 105 soars over the track for the flyover, Yamin’s voice will resonate for all in attendance and those watching around the world.”

“I remember how exhilarating it was back in 2007, to honor our country in front of so many people,” said Yamin. “I’m looking forward to coming home and bringing and feeling that same energy. I’m honored and grateful to be invited back!”

Yamin launched his recording career following his appearance on American Idol’s Season 5 as a top three finalist with his debut album “Elliott Yamin,” which debuted at number three on the Billboard charts. It was the highest-debuting album by an independent artist in SoundScan history. The self-titled disc achieved gold status in the United States and Japan, and yielded the platinum hit, “Wait for You.

While working in a pharmacy, Yamin took a chance to drive to Boston, Mass. and audition for American Idol’s Season 5. His signature performances in the competition, with renditions of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You” and Stevie Wonder’s “If You Really Love Me” made him a fan favorite and catapulted him to third place in the competition. Simon Cowell described him as “potentially the best male vocalist” of the season, while Stevie Wonder encouraged him to pursue music full-time.

“Fight for Love” was Yamin’s second album including hit singles “Fight for Love” and “Can’t Keep on Loving You (From a Distance)”. Yamin expanded as an artist to write and co-produce his third album, “Let’s Get to What’s Real.” He released his fourth album, “As Time Goes By”, a genre-bending collection of emotive original highlighted by his soulful and evocative voice. The album was influenced by some of his favorite music of recent decades with emotional ballads with an 80’s flair to Motown-style and upbeat groves with a modern edge.

Yamin continues to tour domestically and internationally including three trips to Africa as a spokesman to Malaria No More as well as a variety of charities, relief groups and peace organizations. Since being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 16, Yamin has worked tirelessly as an activist and spokesman for the American Diabetes Association and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to create awareness and raise money for research.

