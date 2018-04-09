Grandview Speedway's VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Set for Saturday, April 14th

OK, let’s try this again. The VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker Classic at Grandview Speedway is set for Saturday, April 14th at 7pm after being weathered out last Saturday.



With $7,500 posted for the winner and $1,000 guaranteed just for making the starting field for the 50-lapper that has Small Block Modifieds going up against the Big Block Modifieds the race has attracted a huge amount of interest. This is especially true with the race being run to honor Bruce Rogers, one of the most respected race promoters in the business. He passed away in March, 2017.



The doubleheader show is expected to attract quite a few outsiders (racers who are not regulars at Grandview) to take part with the popular Sportsman stock cars making up the second part of the event. The Sportsman will be racing for $750 to win and $125 guaranteed for making the feature starting field.



With names like Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Ryan Watt and so many others expected to battle for the lucrative victory, the opportunity to take home the Memorial trophy, is expected to be one to be remembered.



A full series of qualifying events will lead up to the feature races in both divisions.



American Racing Tires has posted $1,000 which will go to four drivers that are not fortunate enough to make the Rogers Memorial. The names of all non-qualifiers will be in a drawing with four lucky drivers getting $250 each.



New at Grandview this season will be a Stoudt Auto Sales of Reading, PA pace truck and it will be leading the field for the start of each feature event.



Adult admission for the season opener is $28 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. And kids under 6 are admitted FREE. Pit passes are priced at $35 and there is no license required. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m.



Those wishing to register for the Rogers Memorial, there is no license required and no entry fee, can do so at www.grandviewspeedway.com/bruce-rogers-memorial/. A drivers meeting will take place at 5 pm with all cars signed in by 5 pm. The drawing for qualifying heat starting positions takes place at 5:30 pm. And hot laps for the racers start at 6 pm.



The NASCAR sanctioned season of racing will now get the green flag on Saturday, April 21st with a tripleheader show featuring the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman plus Blast from the Past Vintage racers with racing starting at 7 p.m.



The first Outlaw Enduro/Blast from the Past Vintage doubleheader will take place on Sunday, April 15th with a 1 p.m. start.



When the racing ends each night fans are invited to head back to the pit area to see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.



Grandview Speedway is known for their excellent well-stocked concession areas and there is a great novelty stand that offers souvenirs, t-shirts, hats and more along with copies of the latest edition of the track magazine, The Inside Groove.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR