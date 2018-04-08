Mahoning Valley Speedway set for season Opener; Lehighton Ford named as presenting sponsor

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s 2018 season Opening Night may be one week later than planned but indications are that it will be well worth the wait.



After losing this past weekend’s first race meet to poor weather conditions, the paved ¼-mile oval is in an all-systems-go-mode for Saturday, April 14.



To get things going Mahoning Valley Speedway proudly welcomes Lehighton Ford as an official presenting sponsor for the 2018 regular season. Lehighton Ford is located at 54 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East in Lehighton and is conveniently located just a few miles east of the race track on PA Route 443.



Although no racing took place there was still a bevy of ongoing activity as track crews continued to ready the facility, assuring fans and race teams alike that all is in top form when the gates swing open.



This coming Saturday’s agenda begins with pit gates opening at 11:30 am. Early paid practice is from 12:30 to 3:30 at $25 per car. Driver sign-ins for the night’s action will be from 3:00 to 4:15. Regular warmups start at 4:30. Race time is 6:00 pm.



Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks will run heats and respective features. All will draw for starting heat spots. Features will be lined in a heads up start by heat finishes. Also competing will be the Micro Stocks.



The Sportsman Modified class will have their debut on April 21.



Thanks to a number of gracious supporters there will be bicycle giveaways for the kids.



Grandstands open at 4:00 pm. Adult admission is $12. There is $2 off for students, seniors 65+, and active military. Children under 10 are free.



On April 21 the American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association is on the race card for the club’s first race of the year. They will join the regular night’s line-up of Modifieds, Late Models, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. The Dirt Mods have the evening off.



The Modifieds will have a 75-lap, $2500-to-win feature set for April 28.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located adjacent to the Mahoning Farmers Market on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR