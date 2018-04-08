Speed Painting at Texas Motor Speedway

Think about how hard it is to make perfect pattern lines in your lawn. Now think about trying to paint perfectly colored and shaped logos on that same grass. Impossible? Not for the Jones Sign Company out of Charlotte, N.C., who transformed the Texas Motor Speedway infield into a work-of-art for this weekend's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader weekend.



The following is a time-lapse video of the process, which covers five days - March 31-April 4.





The job includes logos for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, as well as the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 and My Bariatric 300 race logos, respectively, for each series.



Alan Jones, who was following in his father's footsteps of a billboard painter, painted billboards at Charlotte Motor Speedway when an unusual request in 1984 changed his life. The speedway asked if he could paint logos on the infield grass and the tradition you see every week during the season was born.



He has continued this tradition for 32 years, which includes annual treks to Texas Motor Speedway to handle their logos on race weekends. Using GPS to assist in the layout and design, Jones Sign Company works hundreds of man-hours and will use a few thousand gallons of paint to make the sponsor logos come to life prior to the teams arriving to go on track.



TMS PR