Bobby Santos With Late Race Surge, Wins Phoenix Copper Cup 2nd Year In Row

For the second year in a row, Bobby Santos took home the Phoenix Copper Cup after winning the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series race at ISM Raceway on Saturday.

“It’s right up there,” said Santos, who led 20 of 100 laps. “To win back-to-back is really cool. Although, for a minute there, I didn’t expect to be sitting here. We had a good car all day today, but we kind of missed (the setup) at the start of the race. This means a lot. One of my idols is Dave Steele. He owned this place. I feel like he’s pushing me a little bit.”

Much like last year, three-time series champion Kody Swanson put up a fight against Santos, but came up just short, finishing second. Despite Swanson’s incredible success in the series, the pole sitter is yet to win at ISM Raceway. He led 13 laps, but lost the lead to Santos on lap 80 after an intense side-by-side battle.

Rounding out the top five were Justin Grant in third, Eric Gordon in fourth and Cody Gerhardt in fifth. Also leading laps Saturday were David Byrne (11 laps, finished seventh) and Kyle Hamilton (54 laps, finished 11th).

After the first two races of the season, Santos and Swanson are tied for first in the championship standings.

IMS Raceway PR