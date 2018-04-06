Official Announcement of Cancelation at Langley Speedway

With the weather forecast predictions favoring significant amounts of precipitation, track officials unfortunately canceled the scheduled race action set for this Saturday 4-7-2018. Special thanks to this week’s race sponsor, Courtyard by Marriott for their continued support of Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway. The race thrills will continue, Saturday, April 14th, 2018 for Pepsi Night featuring Modifieds, Grand Stocks, Super Trucks and Legends series cars. Also, on the schedule will be Bandoleros, Winged Champ Karts and Enduros.

The race date also represents the final race weekend before The Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown comes to Larry King Laws Langley Speedway on April 19th. For further information, please call us at the track at 757-865-RACE.

Langley Speedway PR