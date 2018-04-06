Darlington Raceway Set To Host "Taste of Darlington" Event on April 12

The annual Taste of Darlington will take place at Darlington Raceway on Thursday, April 12, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. in the track’s Cale Yarborough NASCAR Cup Series Garage.

The annual culinary event benefits the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association (DDRA) and features some of the best cooks in the area. The event is attended by community members that enjoy great local food and drink.

“We always appreciate our relationship with Darlington Raceway and appreciate them hosting this event annually. The track serves as a great historic backdrop for this community event,” said Lisa Chalian-Rock, executive director of the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association and director of planning and economic development for the city of Darlington.

For over 30 years, the Taste of Darlington has been a staple on the social calendar in the community. This year’s event will feature more than 35 grillers preparing main courses and stations featuring hors d’oeuvres and desserts.

“We enjoy supporting this fantastic event, which helps downtown revitalization right here in our backyard,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “The Taste of Darlington is always well attended and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Walk-up tickets are $35 each or can be purchased in advance for $30 at the following locations:

Darlington Raceway Ticket Office

Burry Bookstore (Hartsville)

The News & Press

Main Street Jewelers

Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce

Carolina Bank (Darlington, Hartsville, Society Hill, and Lamar)

Dedicated Community Bank

City of Darlington Offices

The Jewelers Bench

The Healthy Food Store (Florence)

The event is only open for guests 21 years of age or older.

