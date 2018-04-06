Kingsport Speedway Model City Day at the Races Resceduled Until April 20

06 Apr 2018
Speedway News
4 times
Kingsport Speedway Model City Day at the Races Resceduled Until April 20

Kingsport Speedway has rescheduled the April 7, Model City Day at the Races because the forecast of rain and cool temperatures. We have decided it is best for our fans, sponsors, and drivers to postpone the race scheduled for April 7th.

Speedway officials have been closely monitoring the weather and feel that this is the best call for everyone. The decision to postpone the event was made Thursday night.

“Rain and high of 45 degrees isn't good racing weather for driver or fans, “said Karen Tunnell, Kingsport Speedway general manager. “We have another week off for Bristol, but after that we will be ready to return to Friday nights, under the lights at The Concrete Jungle!”

The next race is scheduled for Friday, April 20. Grandstands will open at 5:30 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

For up-to-date information, visit newkingsportspeedway.com and follow us so social media.

Kingsport Speedway PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « TORQUE Club & Front Porch Hospitality Areas Host Driver Appearances for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway A New Marshal in Town – Auburn Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn to Serve as Grand Marshal for Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 »
back to top