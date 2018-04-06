TORQUE Club & Front Porch Hospitality Areas Host Driver Appearances for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend at Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) TORQUE Club and Front Porch hospitality will host driver appearances throughout the Toyota Spring Race Weekend. Fans can expect to hear from some of NASCAR’s biggest stars as they prepare to take on America’s Premier Short Track. Drivers from both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will visit with fans in these areas.

“Driver interaction with our loyal race fans is an important part of every race weekend at Richmond, and this spring we’ll host driver appearances by some of NASCAR’s best in our TORQUE Club and Front Porch hospitality areas,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “These appearances allow fans to interact and form a greater bond with some of their favorite drivers, which only heightens the race weekend experience at Richmond.”

The TORQUE Club is our executive club level that combines the amenities of a suite with premium outdoor seating. Located on our Frontstretch, the club offers a unique view of the race track and is open for the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, April 20 and the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday, April 21.

On Friday, fans in the TORQUE Club will experience appearances by NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Matt Tifft, Jeb Burton, and Spencer Gallagher. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Daniel Hemric will visit the club on Saturday. To learn more about the TORQUE Club, visit richmondraceway.com/torque.

Front Porch is the perfect option for individuals or small groups to get the Richmond Raceway experience. Located in our Commonwealth Mezzanine grandstand, the Front Porch hospitality area is conveniently behind where your seats are located. Fans will hear from Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, and Kasey Kahne prior to the start of the TOYOTA OWNERS 400. To learn more about Front Porch, visit richmondraceway.com/frontporch .

For updated driver appearances and times, visit richmondraceway.com.

Time and driver availability are subject to change.

Richmond Raceway PR