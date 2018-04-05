Wintery Mix Forecast Forces Grandview Speedway to Postpone Rogers Memorial to April 14th

A weather forecast that includes a wintery mix of cold, snow, rain and wind on top of the already saturated grounds has forced Grandview Speedway management to postpone the First Annual VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker Classic, scheduled for Saturday, April 7, to Saturday, April 14th at 7 p.m.



The same schedule of events will be presented on April 14th including a 50-lapper featuring the Small Block Modifieds going up against the Big Block Modifieds with the winner walking off with $7,500 and each feature starter earning at least $1,000. Also included in the doubleheader will be the exciting Sportsman stock cars racing for $750 to win and each feature starter earning $125.



A full series of qualifying heat races will be run in each division to decide who will get to race in the main events.



An impressive field of racers is expected to take part in the rescheduled doubleheader that will remember the late owner of the popular one-third-mile, banked clay oval and kicks off the 56th consecutive season of stock car racing at the Berks County facility.



An added incentive for Modified racers will be the American Racer bonus awards totaling $1,000. All those who do not qualify for the big race will have their names entered in a drawing with four names being drawn and awarded $250 each courtesy of American Racer Tires.



Adult admission for the season opener is $28 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. And kids under 6 are admitted FREE. Pit passes are priced at $35 and there is no license required. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m.



Those wishing to register for the Rogers Memorial, there is no license required and no entry fee, can do so at www.grandviewspeedway.com/bruce-rogers-memorial/. A drivers meeting will take place at 5 pm with all cars signed in by 5 pm. The drawing for qualifying heat starting positions takes place at 5:30 pm. And hot laps for the racers start at 6 pm.



Stoudt Auto Sales of Reading, PA will be providing the official pace truck for this event and all events throughout the 2018 season.



The NASCAR sanctioned season of racing will now get the green flag on Saturday, April 21st with a tripleheader show featuring the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman with racing starting at 7 p.m.



The first Outlaw Enduro/Blast from the Past Vintage doubleheader will take place on Sunday, April 15th with a 1 p.m. start.



When the racing ends each night fans are invited to head back to the pit area to see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.



Grandview Speedway is known for their excellent well-stocked concession areas and there is a great novelty stand that offers souvenirs, t-shirts, hats and more along with copies of the latest edition of the track magazine, The Inside Groove.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track, offering clear views of all the action from each seat, is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For up-to-date information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook. The track office telephone number is 610.754.7688.



