Mother Nature Not Kind To South Boston Speedway; Opening Race Postponed To April 28

For the second time this spring, Mother Nature has frowned on South Boston Speedway forcing the postponement of Saturday night’s season-opening Danville Toyota Twin 100s.

Because of a 100 percent chance of rain on Saturday , that racing program has been moved to May 26 .

The next action at South Boston Speedway will be the AutosbyNelson ValleyStar Credit Union race night on April 28 .

Mother Nature has kinder offerings for Friday with a sunny, warm day predicted, so the scheduled practice session is still on tap from 5 p. m. to 8 p.m.

The Martinsville Speedway offer will remain in place for the AutosbyNelson ValleyStar Credit Union race night. Anyone presenting a ticket stub from either the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race or the STP 500 NASCAR Monster Energy Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be admitted free.

The season-opening AutosbyNelson ValleyStar Credit Union races on April 28 will feature Twin 100-lap Late Model Stock races, twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races, a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race and a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race. And the new Mod 4 Division will make its debut with a 30-lap race.

Tickets are $10 for adults and new for 2018, children 12 and under are free. Fan gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first race taking the green flag at 7 p.m.