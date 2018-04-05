Youth Autograph Session Returns to Richmond Raceway Prior to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host a Youth Autograph Session on Saturday, April 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place on the red carpet to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! located off of the Commonwealth Mall. Erik Jones, driver of the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing, along with Kasey Kahne and Jamie McMurray will sign autographs and take pictures with fans 18 and under.

To gain access to the autograph session, kids must have a wristband. Wristbands will be distributed at the Richmond Raceway Midway display beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 21. A limited number of wristbands are available for fans 18 & under who also have a ticket to the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

“The Youth Autograph Session allows us to welcome some of NASCAR’s youngest fans to engage with their racing heroes,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We want every fan, no matter their age, to have the best race weekend experience. We look forward to welcoming families back to Richmond for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend as the next generation of race fans make their first memories at Richmond.”

