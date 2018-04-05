Randy Houser in concert prior to Overton's 400 at Chicago

JOLIET, Ill. (April 5, 2018) - Chicagoland Speedway announced today that country music star Randy Houser will perform before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400 on Sunday, July 1. The Overton's 400 pre-race concert is presented by New Country, Chicago's BIG 95.5.

Born and raised in Lake, Mississippi, Houser formed his own band at the age of 10, and eventually moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. His recognizable booming, yet soulful voice has paved the way to appearances on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live and a special performance on The Voice.

Houser holsters four Number One singles under his belt, and has been nominated for numerous CMA, ACM and CMT awards. Some of his most notable hits include: "Runnin' Outta Moonlight," "How Country Feels," "Goodnight Kiss," "Like a Cowboy" and "Boots On." He will perform many of these hits and more for fans during the pre-race concert on the Chicagoland Speedway tri-oval infield grass, beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. as part of the pageantry leading up to the final race of the Stars and Stripes weekend.

"Hosting a premier performer and iconic musician like Randy has become part of our Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tradition," said Scott Paddock, president of Chicagoland Speedway. "We're looking forward to Randy's electric performance, which will be a great addition in an already robust and energetic schedule of festivities."

A special package is available for Houser's biggest fans: for just $75 they are guaranteed front-row access for his concert and an Infield Fan Zone Pit Pass (grandstand ticket not included). The Fan Zone Pit Pass is required to enter the infield for the concert.

Alternatively, starting at $89, fans can purchase a grandstand ticket and Fan Zone Pit Pass which grant access to the infield and puts them in close proximity to the concert, the red carpet walk and access to driver introductions. Fans with grandstand tickets will have the ability to view and listen to the concert from their seat as well.

Tickets can be purchased online at chicagolandspeedway.com, by calling 888-629-7223, through the Chicagoland Speedway mobile app, or by visiting the Chicagoland Speedway Administrative office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. The exclusive pre-race concert packages can be found at chicagolandspeedway.com/randyhouser.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway will take place on July 1 as part of the four-race weekend June 28 - July 1. The weekend will kick off on Thursday, June 28 with the SCOTT® 150 ARCA Racing Series followed by NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overton's 225 under the lights on Friday night. On Saturday, June 30, the NASCAR XFINITY Series Overton's 300 will hit the track as the precursor to Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400 showdown.

