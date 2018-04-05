Things Heat up for Texas Motor Speedway's Life Sized Bobbleheads

It's safe to say that Jimmie Johnson is letting his stature as the reigning O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race winner get to his head.

Well, his bobble-head.

The seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion's life-sized version bobblehead joined former Texas Motor Speedway Bobblehead Series drivers Kevin Harvick, Tony Stewart, Danica Patrick and Graham Rahal for a little smack talk session at The Speedway Club at TMS.

The video parody - with voiceovers from Texas Motor Speedway's multitalented media relations department - provides a little levity ahead of this weekend's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 doubleheader NASCAR weekend.

Johnson's bobblehead, sponsored by Blue Bunny Ice Cream, kicks off this year's series. James Hinchcliffe will be the featured bobblehead for the June 8 DXC Technology 600 Verizon IndyCar Series race, while Kurt Busch will have the honors for the AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Nov. 4.

Johnson's regular-sized bobblehead will be available to the first 30,000 fans this Sunday.

Tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday are available by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

TMS PR