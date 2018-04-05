Macon & Lincoln Speedways Again Cancel Weekend Tests

For the second straight weekend, unseasonable weather has caused cancelations of test-and-tune events at Central Illinois race tracks. Macon Speedway in Macon, IL and Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL have both called of their practice sessions scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, April 7/8 due to forecasted highs in the 30’s and a chance of snow. Officials, fans, drivers, and teams are hopeful that the weather breaks for next weekend’s season openers.



At Macon Speedway, the 2018 season opener will be the 73rd for the 1/5-mile oval at the track. It’s set for Saturday, April 14 with six divisions of racing on the schedule. Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Hornets, and Beach House Micros presented by Bailey Chassis are on tap. Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, an on-track autograph session is at 6:40, and racing will begin shortly after 7:00.



Lincoln Speedway’s season opener is on Sunday, April 15, which begins the 15th season at the ¼-mile dirt track. Five divisions are set for the opener with Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Midwest Street Stock Championship, Hornets, and the Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis. Pits will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing will take the green at 6:00.



For more information on the two tracks, including the full 2018 schedules, visit www.maconracing.com and www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.



Mason/Lincoln Speedway PR