Inclement weather pushes Mahoning Valley Speedway Opener back one week

The much anticipated Saturday, April 7, season opener at Mahoning Valley Speedway will have to wait another week as Mother Nature is being uncooperative with the weekend forecast.



Weather projections are calling for temperatures in the 30s and mid 20s as well as the possibility of snow and 90% precipitation. With that said track management must unfortunately cancel any racing activity for this Saturday.



Opening Day will now takes place on Saturday, April 14 at 6:00 pm. The line-up will consist of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks plus the Micro Stocks are on the docket. All of the aforementioned classes will run a series of heats and features.



The Sportsman Modifieds will make their debut on April 21 as per the schedule.



There will be early paid practice from 12:30 to 3:30 at $25 per car. Regular warmups start at 4:30.



All drivers will draw for heat starting spots. Feature line-ups will be heads-up from heat finishes for the first week only. Afterwards regular handicapping will be in effect.



Grandstands open at 4:00 pm. Adult admission is $12. There is $2 off for students, seniors 65+, and active military. Children under 10 are free.



On April 21 the American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association joins the Mahoning gang for the organizations first race of the season.



The Modifieds will have a 75-lap, $2500-to-win feature on April 28.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located adjacent to the Mahoning Farmers Market on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR