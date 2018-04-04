NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Brandon Jones Visits Fort Eustis in Newport News

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Brandon Jones and Richmond Raceway (Richmond) President Dennis Bickmeier visited with service men and women at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Va. The driver of the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing showed his support for our nation’s military by touring the base and promoting the upcoming ToyotaCare 250 NXS Dash4Cash race at Richmond. Jones and Bickmeier received a behind-the-scenes look at Fort Eustis, which is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year.

The first stop of the day was a tour of the 128th Aviation school house, where Jones interacted with students and took a turn in the Apache flight simulator. Jones then made his way to the 7th Transportation Brigade and ended his day by signing autographs in the Public Exchange.

“It was a great day touring Fort Eustis and visiting with Soldiers to learn more about life in the military. The teamwork and precision in the U.S. Army has many similarities to the teamwork necessary for race teams to succeed,” said Jones. “Thanks to Fort Eustis and Richmond Raceway for welcoming me to Racing Virginia for an experience I will never forget. I look forward to visiting with some of the Service Members I met today at the ToyotaCare 250 Dash4Cash NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 20.”

In addition to visiting with military members at Fort Eustis, Jones also handed out tickets to both the ToyotaCare 250 and TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race to service men and women. Along with Jones, Richmond surprised military members with Pre-Race Pit Passes.

“Richmond Raceway has been a long-time supporter of our nation’s military, and to be able to host Brandon Jones at Fort Eustis was another way to share our support,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Brandon’s strong appreciation for our Service Members is something we were proud to showcase as part of our Military Appreciation Program. We look forward to having Brandon in Richmond in a couple weeks when the NASCAR Xfinity Series goes ‘under the lights’ in the ToyotaCare 250 on Friday night.”

Jones and Bickmeier were joined by Hiring Our Heroes President Eric Eversole and Personal Branding Ambassador Colonel (Retired) Adam Rocke. Established in 2012, the Hiring Our Heroes and Toyota Personal Branding Initiative provides innovative resources, education, and tools to transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses seeking meaningful employment opportunities.

“Hiring Our Heroes was honored to join Brandon Jones, Toyota Racing, and the Richmond Raceway team today at Fort Eustis,” said Eversole. “As Brandon highlighted today, the skills service members develop in the military translate across industries and career paths.”

Jones will return to Richmond for the ToyotaCare 250 Dash4Cash race on Friday, April 20. General admission and reserved tickets are available to purchase. For more information on our Military Appreciation Program, visit richmondraceway.com/military.

Earlier this year, Richmond expanded the special pricing for families to welcome kids 12 and younger free in all grandstand seating areas for NXS races with a ticketed adult, including general admission and reserved seating. In addition to being free on NXS nights, kids 12 and younger are $25 off in every grandstand seating section for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. Kids special pricing is valid for both weekends. For more information, visit richmondraceway.com/ familyfun.

Richmond Raceway PR