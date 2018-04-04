Christopher Bell visits BAPS Motor Speedway as Dover International Speedway announces partnership with famed Pennsylvania dirt track

NASCAR Xfinity Series star Christopher Bell visited BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pennsylvania on Wednesday as part of the announcement of a new partnership between Dover International Speedway and the famed Pennsylvania dirt track.

The Monster Mile is sponsoring a BAPS Motor Speedway event in August. The Justin Snyder Salute to the Troops, presented by Dover International Speedway will be held on Sunday, Aug. 26. The event is part of the Arctic All-Star Circuit of Champions, a Sprint Car series.

BAPS Motor Speedway (formerly Susquehanna Speedway) is a 4/10-mile banked, dirt track that features Late Model, Sprint Car, Street Stock and Super Sportsman divisions. Many racing legends have competed at BAPS through the years, including former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Tony Stewart and Dave Blaney.

“Words can’t describe how excited we are,” said Kolten Gouse, general manager of BAPS Motor Speedway. “This is a big game-changer for central Pennsylvania racing, and dirt-track racing in general.”

The agreement between Dover International Speedway and BAPS Motor Speedway includes outreach to BAPS fans and special opportunities for BAPS attendees to attend NASCAR races at the Monster Mile.

“We have 27 percent of our fans coming from Pennsylvania, and many live in this area,” said Gary Camp, assistant vice president of marketing and communications at Dover International Speedway. “So many people in this region are passionate about racing and we hope to cultivate that to grow new NASCAR fans in this area.”

Bell, 23, will be one of the contenders in the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race at the Monster Mile on Saturday, May 5, part of the upcoming May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

Bell, the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, saw his racing career blossom at many dirt tracks across the country. Most recently, Bell has earned titles in 2017 and 2018 at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, less than 125 miles from his hometown in Norman, Oklahoma.

“I grew up dirt racing, so that’s what I was focused on before NASCAR,” said Bell, who raced at Lincoln Speedway a dirt track in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. “You can see how much the fans here in Pennsylvania care about dirt-track racing. I think it’s very important for [NASCAR tracks and dirt tracks] to work together.”

Dover International Speedway’s May 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also features the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6, and the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

The Monster Mile’s second NASCAR tripleheader weekend is scheduled for Oct. 5-7. It includes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR