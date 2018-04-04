Limited Spots Remain for Talladega Superspeedway’s Unmatched VIP Experiences for Tripleheader Weekend April 27-29

A limited quantity remains for Talladega Superspeedway’s popular Sunday VIP Experience and Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package – two options that give fans unmatched access to crank up their race day experience during the tripleheader weekend, April 27-29.

The Sunday VIP Experience offers fans a chance to witness behind-the-scenes race day happenings prior to the running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 29. As part of the unprecedented experience, Motor Racing Network (MRN) Pit Reporter and former driver, Glenn Jarrett, will lead fans on a personal, guided tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage, the MRN Broadcast hauler and pit road, while fans listen to the insights via Racing Electronics headsets.

Additional benefits include a reserved area near the front of the pre-race stage for GEICO 500 driver introductions, a hot lap in a Grand Marshal car and a Gatorade Victory Lane photo opportunity.

The Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package provides fans exclusive, up-close access to the garages, pits and other exciting activities at the mammoth 2.66-mile venue throughout the entire race weekend. Fans also receive access to Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd,” VIP access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert, a reserved area by the red carpet to the drivers meeting entrance, a hot lap in the Grand Marshal car and much more. Fans must be 19 years old to participate.

The Sunday VIP Experience with Glenn Jarrett is $399, while the Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package is $599. Both packages must be purchased in addition to a GEICO 500 ticket. For more information on what these packages offer and all of Talladega Superspeedway fan upgrades, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/upgrades or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

For general ticket information for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (Saturday, April 28) or the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards race (Friday, April 27), log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

