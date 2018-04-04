Michael Gardner joins Watkins Glen International team

Watkins Glen International announces the addition of Michael Gardner as Public Relations Manager, effective immediately.

Gardner comes to WGI from Zimmerman Advertising where he worked on Nissan’s national partnership in collegiate sports, including the Heisman Trophy. He has also spent time at Texas Motor Speedway assisting the media relations department during NASCAR and Verizon IndyCar Series race weekends. Gardner fills the position previously held by Chris Banker, who was promoted to Director of Public Relations in December.

Gardner will be assigned a wide range of responsibilities in his new role at The Glen. His primary duties will include drafting press releases, creating print and digital marketing materials, managing social media channels, pitching media on story opportunities, and scheduling on-air appearances with local and regional affiliates for drivers and WGI staff. During event weekends, Gardner will assist with the operation of the WGI media center along with pre-and post-race activities.

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the Watkins Glen International team and know he will be a valuable asset to us moving forward.” WGI President Michael Printup said.

A 2014 graduate of American University in Washington D.C., Gardner earned a degree in journalism. His previous experiences include the United States Olympic Committee, the Texas Legends and the American University athletic department.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, twice voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

WGI PR