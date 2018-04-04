Blaney, Wallace Jr. Star In Latest Head Over Body Series

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers "Bubba" Wallace Jr. and Ryan Blaney are best of friends off the track, so why not on the world's largest television known as "Big Hoss" at Texas Motor Speedway?

Wallace Jr. and Blaney will make their truly "big screen" debuts in the next installment of the ever-popular "Head Over Body" video series featuring the heads of racing stars in scenes from popular movies.

The video will make its debut during this weekend's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR doubleheader on Big Hoss, but Texas Motor Speedway is providing a sneak preview to media and for their use in advance.

Wallace Jr. and Blaney will co-star in scenes from "Lethal Weapon," the 1987 crime thriller starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as police partners.

Wallace Jr. plays Glover's character of Roger Martaugh while Blaney plays Gibson's character of Martin Riggs. Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage also makes a cameo appearance.

Tickets for the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, April 7 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, April 8 are available by visiting www.texasmotorspeedway.com or by calling the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

TMS PR