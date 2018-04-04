Dover’s International Speedway’s two 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race dates set for Sunday, May 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6

Dover International Speedway’s two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race dates in 2019 will be Sunday, May 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6, NASCAR officials announced on Tuesday.

2019 will mark the Monster Mile’s 50th anniversary season, dating to the first NASCAR event here on July 6, 1969, won by Richard Petty. The Sunday, Oct. 6 NASCAR Cup Series race will also be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series event at Dover.

More details on the Monster Mile’s milestone celebrations will be shared as the 2019 season approaches.

Dover International Speedway’s first 2018 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, on May 4-6, is just one month away. The weekend features the “AAA 400 Drive for Autism” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 6, the “OneMain Financial 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 5 and the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4.

The Monster Mile’s second NASCAR tripleheader weekend is scheduled for Oct. 5-7. It includes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5.

For tickets or more information, call 800‐441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with the Monster Mile at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR