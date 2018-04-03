Darlington Raceway's Bojangles Southern 500 Scheduled for Labor Day Weekend in 2019

Darlington Raceway and its award-winning throwback Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event once again will return to Labor Day weekend in 2019.

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 will compete Sunday, Sept. 1. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race Saturday, August 31 (official start times TBA). A full day of practice for both series will take place Friday, Aug. 30.

“It will be our fifth year back on Labor Day weekend in 2019, which is the spot on the NASCAR calendar where the legendary Darlington Raceway events need to be,” said track President Kerry Tharp. “We’re excited to host the best racing in the country as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

Darlington Raceway hosted NASCAR events on Labor Day weekend from 1950-2003, before returning to its traditional weekend in 2015 after an 11-year hiatus. The track created its throwback platform in conjunction with its return to Labor Day weekend with much fanfare and industry collaboration.

To see the full 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule, visit www.NASCAR.com.

Darlington Raceway PR